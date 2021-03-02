

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) said it signed a long-term, multi-million agreement with Boeing for the supply of cockpit indicators on the 737 MAX. The deal covers a suite of cockpit indicators across all versions of the aircraft.



This contract expands Meggitt content on the 737 MAX programme, which already includes the engine and APU fire detection & suppression systems, electrical power conversion equipment, and elastomeric seals. The company noted that the deliveries are scheduled to commence in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.



Meggitt Chief Executive, Tony Wood, said, 'We are delighted to be expanding our relationship with Boeing at this important time as the 737 MAX returns to service and the wider aviation industry starts to look through the challenges of the last year towards a recovering outlook for air traffic globally.'



