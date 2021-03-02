OANDA clinches two TradingView Broker Awards; Launches TradingView partnership in UK and Europe

LONDON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has been voted Most Popular Broker and Best Forex and CFD Broker 2020 by TradingView clients in the firm's inaugural TradingView Broker Awards. TradingView is one of the world's largest and fastest-growing social networks for traders, boasting more than 15 million registered users around the world.

Launched last year, TradingView's 2020 Broker Awards represent an innovative new take on the classic broker awards. Integrated directly with dozens of best-in-class brokers, TradingView uses tens of thousands of verified customer reviews, broker contributions to the community, and other technical factors to determine its winners. The goal is to create the most authentic and true-to-life awards possible.

Kurt vom Scheidt, Chief Operating Officer with OANDA, said, "We are truly honoured to receive these prestigious awards from the TradingView community. Throughout our 25-year history, we've worked hard to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients, arming them with the necessary insights to help them become successful self-directed traders, whether it's through our award-winning education resources, up-to-the-minute market commentary or state-of-the-art trading tools. As such, we believe these awards recognise our ongoing commitment to better serving our traders."

Commenting on the awards, Pierce Crosby, General Manager with TradingView said, "TradingViewers have spoken - based on user data, OANDA is our 'Champion of Crowds', the most popular broker on the platform as well as the best Forex and CFD broker. We'd like to say a big congrats to OANDA from all of us at Team TradingView and we're looking forward to seeing how they will build on this impressive win for next year."

OANDA clients in the UK and Europe can now trade directly from TradingView charts

The awards come hot on the heels of another key development between OANDA and TradingView, which enables mutual clients in the UK and Europe to trade directly from tradingview.com charts using their OANDA account.

"Over the years we've strived to join forces with world-class platforms such as TradingView, which offers one of the most impressive web-based advanced charting applications available today. And thanks to our ongoing relationship, our clients in the UK and Europe can once again trade directly from TradingView charts, enabling them to capture opportunities in the markets quickly and easily while protecting their portfolio from risk. We're very pleased to be able to offer this service and very much look forward to further building on this partnership in the future," vom Scheidt commented.

"At TradingView we strive to give our global community of traders what they need - build the best and complete tools, encourage sharing of trading ideas, connect data from around the world, and let them trade through brokers they want. We're delighted to be extending our partnership with OANDA, and can't wait to see what the future holds," continued Crosby.

TradingView is a social charting platform used by over 15 million traders and investors worldwide - powered by real-time data and market-leading analysis software. People use its platform to follow global assets, find trading ideas, chat with others, spot trends, and place trades directly with brokers. For more information, please visit www.tradingview.com.

About OANDA