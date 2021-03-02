Royal Philips: Shez Partovi to succeed Jeroen Tas as Philips' Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer



March 2, 2021

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that Shez Partovi will join Philips' Executive Committee, effective from March 22, 2021, in order to succeed Jeroen Tas as Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer, effective from July 1, 2021. Mr. Partovi will report directly to CEO Frans van Houten and work closely with Mr. Tas to ensure a seamless transition.

Mr. Partovi (Canadian, 1967) joins Philips from Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he served as Worldwide Head of Business Development for Healthcare, Life Sciences and Medical Devices. In that role, he was responsible for the global AWS go-to-market strategy, charting the path for customer cloud transformation, and the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Prior to joining AWS in 2018, Mr. Partovi spent 20 years at Dignity Health, the fifth largest health system in the U.S. He started his career in 1998 as a neuroradiologist at the Barrow Neurological Institute and was in clinical practice until 2013. In addition to his medical training at McGill University in Montreal, he has post-graduate qualifications in computer science. Mr. Partovi has a passion for learning and teaching. He helped launch the Biomedical Informatics Department at Arizona State University and taught there as a clinical professor for three years.

Mr. Tas, who joined Philips in 2011 as Chief Information Officer and became Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer in 2017, has made a personal decision to assume a part-time position in Philips focused on continuation of the company's strategic business development until the end of 2022. This will allow him to spend more time on coaching digital business ventures.

Philips also today announced that Rob Cascella, currently Strategic Business Development Leader and formerly in charge of Philips' Diagnosis & Treatment segment, will step down from the Executive Committee as planned, effective from April 1, 2021, to begin the process of retiring from the company. Mr. Cascella has agreed to act as a special advisor to Philips' strategic business development projects on a part-time basis until the end of 2021.

"On behalf of Philips' Executive Committee, I am very pleased to welcome Shez Partovi as our new Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer," said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. "Shez brings deep healthcare and informatics experience to Philips, which will be highly relevant as we accelerate the transition to becoming a solutions leader, leveraging deep clinical insights and big data analytics. I want to thank Jeroen and Rob for their very valuable contributions to the transformation of our company. Jeroen played a very important role in inspiring and executing our strategy for digital health and healthcare informatics, while Rob has contributed a wealth of experience and successfully shaped our Diagnosis & Treatment segment."

