

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins plc (TPK.L) reported a loss before tax of 7.7 million pounds for the twelve months ended 31st December 2020 compared to profit of 180.8 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 8.8 pence compared to profit of 48.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax declined to 141.9 million pounds from 349.9 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 42.4 pence compared to 111.6 pence.



Fiscal year revenue decreased to 6.16 billion pounds from 6.96 billion pounds, last year.



The Board intends to reinstate dividend distributions in 2021.



