

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices rose for the second month in a row in January, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index grew 0.12 percent year-on-year in January, after a 0.26 percent rise in December.



Prices in the domestic market increased 0.58 percent yearly in January and non-domestic market decreased 0.65 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for consumer goods gained 3.02 percent annually in January and those for durable goods grew 2.56 percent.



Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 1.59 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for energy declined by 5.19 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.27 percent in January.



