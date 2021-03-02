Temenos SaaS supports Croí Laighean to achieve a hyper-efficient cost models and rapidly launch innovative personalized products.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that Croí Laighean Credit Union has selected Temenos front-to-back Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to transform its digital banking. This strategic move from a legacy, on premise system to a community banking solution powered by Temenos SaaS will ensure that Croí Laighean has the technology it needs now and into the future to...

