02.03.2021
Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on March
3, 2021: 

Issuer's full name                                     Lithuanian Government
Issuer's short name                                  LTG
Securities ISIN code                                LT0000670051
Securities maturity date                           2028-03-03
??Face amount value of the issue, EUR     40 000 000
Orderbook short name                             LTGB000028B 
Coupon rate, %                                        0.0
Coupon payment dates                            2022-03-03
                                                                 2023-03-03
                                                                 2024-03-03
                                                                 2025-03-03
                                                                 2026-03-03
                                                                 2027-03-03
                                                                 2028-03-03


Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
