

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 declined to 269.5 million pounds from 302.3 million pounds in the prior year.



Annual profit after tax was 201.6 million pounds or 154.8 pence per share down from 223.8 million pounds or 172.4 pence per share last year.



Revenue for the year rose to 1.39 billion pounds from 1.38 billion pounds in the previous year.



In a separate press release, Croda said it has agreed to acquire the worldwide business activities of Alban Muller for a total consideration of 25 million euros.



The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first-quarter of 2021.



