Chef Consultant Bobby Geetha of Fine Dining Indian Releases New Book on Indian Takeaway

- Announcing the release of the New Indian Take Away Cook Book From Chef Bobby Geetha, top-rated star of BBC MasterChef Season 8 and globally-recognized expert restauranteur

- Get professional, tried, and tested advice, including step-by-step instructions for upgrading and running a 5-star Indian takeaway, from award-winning Indian chef and restaurant consultant, Chef Bobby Geetha

LEEDS, England, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to learn from the best with the New Indian Takeaway Cook Book, written by world-class professional Indian chef Bobby Geetha. The top-rated star of BBC MasterChef, Season 8, is sharing his personal best, tried, and tested techniques for upgrading, running and starting a modern Indian takeaway in this newly-released guide.

The New Indian Takeaway Cook Book From Chef Bobby Geetha reveals what he has discovered first-hand as the secret recipe for success in today's modern Indian restaurant culture. Receive Chef Bobby's very own insider's tips and tricks on what it takes to master the art of modern Indian cuisine and rake in sales for the takeaway business.

Chef Geetha started out on a mission to revamp what had become the UK's standard Indian takeaway dish: a tired, heavy, oil-laden curry recipe that had lost its' traditional Indian flavor and authentic cultural flair. Based on his discoveries throughout the industry of modern Indian cuisine, Chef Bobby created a perfect, simple, easy-to-follow recipe for success, starting with a delicious and authentic curry recipe, full of old-world flavor and fresh, locally-sourced ingredients that he found close to home in the UK.

With Chef Bobby Geetha's expertise and experience, and his clear-cut plan, complete with step-by-step instructions for readers to follow . This book enables an uncomplicated approach designed to replicate Geetha's tried and true recipe for proven success in today's Indian takeaway industry.

Expert Indian Chef consultant Bobby Geetha has long been considered among the most brilliant and knowledgable cooking all-stars of the time. Along with his newest Indian takeaway guide, the superstar chef is responsible for many of today's Best Indian cooking videos and is widely regarded as a first-in-class genius in the restaurant industry. He constantly shares his knowledge of international experience through from his YouTube channel and Instagram page.

Like all of Chef Bobby Geethas Cook Books , his newest release is destined to become a staple in kitchens across the globe, owned and operated by the most successful chefs in the world.

The New Indian Takeaway Cook Book is packed with Chef Bobby's own professional, exclusive cooking tips and his authentically-curated, flavor-filled recipes, resulting from his personal cooking experiences and cultural expertise. Fans of authentic Indian takeaway fare will delight as Chef Bobby reveals his latest industry findings and offers his readers an up-close, intimate glimpse into his own world-famous Indian kitchen.

While its expected to pay thousands or more for Chef Bobby Geetha's star-powered cooking advice and restaurant consulting services, the New Indian Takeaway Cook Book and Guide to Start a Modern Indian Takeaway Business is available on Amazon now for just £14.50.

For those who have been searching for the perfect recipe for success in the Indian restaurant industry, look no further. Claim a copy of the New Indian Takeaway Cook Book today and unlock the secret to modern-day Indian takeaway success, tantalizing authentic Indian curry, and the world-class expertise and experience of award-winning restaurant guru and Indian cooking sensation, Chef Bobby Geetha!

About Bobby Geetha

Bobby Geetha is recognized as one of today's top experts and consultants in the Indian restaurant and takeaway industry, specializing as a chef of modern-day Indian cuisine. His knowledge and experience come from working through the ranks of top international Michelin level kitchens throughout Europe, India, and the Middle East. Along with his title of world-famous cookbook author, Indian cooking video star, and top-rated food blogger, Chef Geetha is the only South Indian chef to achieve level 10 as a participant on the hit BBC Master Chef UK's Top-Rated Chef, and today, he has earned a top spot among leading restaurant consultants and Indian chef specialists, worldwide.

About Fine dining Indian Ltd

With a Mission of being World's Best Indian Food Magazine and consulting company . Fine dining Indian is created with a vision "To be the face of Finest Indian cuisine ". Fine dining Indian supports great Indian Cooking to reach worldwide popularity. They plan to achieve this by developing new cooking techniques & positive eating habits through Indian cuisine. Their business ventures cover Finest Indian Food magazines, Indian cookbooks and Indian cooking Videos