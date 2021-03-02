Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 1 March 2021 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 77.02p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 77.53p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 113.12p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 113.46p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

2 March 2021