Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: 893509 ISIN: GB0007739609 Ticker-Symbol: LFP 
Frankfurt
02.03.21
11:30 Uhr
16,300 Euro
-0,400
-2,40 %
02.03.2021 | 11:13
Travis Perkins: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
02-March-2021 / 09:41 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Travis Perkins PLC 
(the 'Company') 
 
Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial 
Responsibilities ('PDMRs') 
 
Travis Perkins plc ("the Company") has been notified that the PDMRs listed below acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence 
each ('Shares') in the Company on 1 March 2021 at a share price of GBP14.719344 in accordance with the Company's 
non-executive director fee structure. 
 
                     Number of Total Holding of 
PDMR                 Shares    shares following 
                     acquired  acquisition 
Stuart Chambers 
                     238       11,062 
 
Marianne Culver 
                     42        721 
 
Coline McConville 
                     62        4,360 
 
Peter Redfern 
                     83        11,111 
 
Christopher Rogers   47        9,228 
John Rogers 
                     57        3,529

The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

07920 267453

Notification of Dealing Form 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                               1. Stuart Chambers 
                               2. Marianne Culver 
a)            Name             3. Coline McConville 
                               4. Peter Redfern 
                               5. Christopher Rogers 
                               6. John Rogers 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/Status Non-Executive Director 
              Initial 
b)            notification/   Initial Notification in each case 
              Amendment 
              Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
              or auction monitor 
a)            Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)            LEI               2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
              Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4             each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
              conducted 
              Description of the  Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
              financial 
 
a)            instrument, 
 
              type of instrument 
                                  ISIN: GB0007739609 
              Identification code 
              Nature of the       Purchase of shares under the Company's non-executive director fee structure, by which 
b)            transaction         the non-executive director agrees to purchase shares in the capital of the Company on 
                                  a monthly basis using part of their net monthly fee 
 
                                  Price(s)                                Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume                                          1. 238 
              (s)                                                          2.   42 
                                   GBP14.719344                              3.   62 
                                                                           4.   83 
                                                                           5.   47 
                                                                           6.   57 
              Aggregated 
              information 
                                  Aggregate                          Aggregate Aggregate 
 
                                  Price                              Volume    Total 
d) 
                                                                      1. 238    1. GBP3,503.20 
              -Aggregated volume                                      2.   42   2. GBP618.21 
                                   GBP14.719344                         3.   62   3. GBP912.60 
                                                                      4.   83   4. GBP1.221.71 
                                                                      5.   47   5. GBP691.81 
              -Price                                                  6.   57   6. GBP839.00 
e)            Date of the         2 March 2021 
              transaction 
f)            Place of the        XLON 
              transaction 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94584 
EQS News ID:    1172320 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 04:41 ET (09:41 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
