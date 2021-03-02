Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
Ad-hoc: Kursrelevant!? 300%-Steigerung!
02.03.2021 | 12:49
AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) 
AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 
02-March-2021 / 12:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B 
DEALING DATE: 01/03/2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 219.1195 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30099 
CODE: LUXU 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           LU1681048713 
Category Code:  NAV 
TIDM:           LUXU 
Sequence No.:   94632 
EQS News ID:    1172395 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 06:16 ET (11:16 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
