AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD (SMRU) AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 02-March-2021 / 12:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF GLOBAL EQUITY MULTI SMART ALLOCATION SCIENTIFIC BETA UCITS ETF - USD DEALING DATE: 01/03/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 541.6006 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6040 CODE: SMRU =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602145200 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SMRU Sequence No.: 94605 EQS News ID: 1172368 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 02, 2021 06:17 ET (11:17 GMT)