

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the first time since October 18, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the United States came down below 50000.



With 48,092 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of infections in the country rose to 28664463, as per COVID Tracking Project's latest update.



The 7-day average for COVID-19 cases in California, the worst-affected U.S. state, is down 89 percent since the peak on January 13.



In the same period, 1241 more people died due to the pandemic, taking the total death toll in the U.S. to 514657.



The U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic refuted CDC Director's comments that Covid-19 deaths in the United States are rising.



'There is no evidence that current deaths are increasing. Reported deaths also are not increasing,' one of its volunteers wrote on Twitter.



Hospitalizations and ICU numbers have been on consistent decline for nearly 7 weeks straight now, and the test positivity rate has dropped week-over-week for 50 days in a row.



A total of 46,738 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the country. Out of this, 9,595 patients are admitted in ICU.



1.22 million people were tested, and 4.42 percent of them were diagnosed with the disease.



The 7-day average for COVID-19 testing is increasing after a sharp dip in February.



The single-shot coronavirus vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson, the third Covid-19 shot authorized for use in the US, will start being administered from Tuesday.



Twitter has warned that it will permanently ban users who continue to post misleading information about coronavirus vaccines.



Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that the United States is at risk of losing all the gains made recently in the battle against the pandemic as more states are rolling back the public health measures that CDC recommended to protect people from Covid-19, and the newly emerged coronavirus variants spreading across the country.



After extensive studies, a panel of World Health Organization experts has strongly recommended that hydroxychloroquine should not be used to treat Covid-19 patients.



