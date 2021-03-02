Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
02.03.2021 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of class C preference shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ) (77/21)

With reference to the decision by Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ) to
convert its class C preference shares to ordinary shares, Nasdaq Stockholm AB
decides to delist the class C preference shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB
(publ). 

Last day of trading in the company's class C preference shares will be today,
March 2, 2021. 

Short name:     STUDBO PREF C
-----------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0013647054 
-----------------------------
Order book ID:  196716       
-----------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
