Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of class C preference shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ) (77/21)

With reference to the decision by Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ) to convert its class C preference shares to ordinary shares, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to delist the class C preference shares in Studentbostäder i Sverige AB (publ). Last day of trading in the company's class C preference shares will be today, March 2, 2021. Short name: STUDBO PREF C ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013647054 ----------------------------- Order book ID: 196716 ----------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB