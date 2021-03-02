CBD Manufacturer Steve's Goods Is Investing in Cannabigerol (CBG) Products

LONGMONT, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Steve's Good is a Colorado-based hemp manufacturer and retailer that has been in the market since 2016. Founded by Steve Schultheis, the company is now committed to bringing quality CBD products to market, extracted from hemp grown by local farmers in Colorado.

The company invests a significant portion of its revenue in research and development, which has allowed them to launch a diverse range of high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products. Ranging from traditional crowd-pleasers like CBD oil, tinctures, and gummies all the way to products that aren't often discussed in popular media, like CBD dabs, creams, and CBD pet treats. But it's the company's investment in CBG products that truly set it apart from competitors.

CBD vs CBG and other cannabinoids

When discussing hemp byproducts, public discourse often makes it sounds as if there are only two: CBD and THC. One is psychoactive, and the other isn't. But the reality is more complicated than that. Both THC and CBD are cannabinoids, a class of chemicals found in plants of the cannabis family. And scientists have so far isolated at least 144 different active cannabinoids from cannabis plants, each of which has different effects and potential applications.

Among other factors, CBD gained popularity over other cannabinoids was because (a) it is generally more abundant than other cannabinoids and (b) it earned the spotlight early on thanks to the Charlotte's Web case, where a strain of cannabis contained high doses of CBD was used to treat a rare case of child epilepsy. CBD was shown to reduce the rate and intensity of the seizures, which was a huge change given that up to that point that specific type of epilepsy was both untreatable and generally fatal.

However, as the CBD gold rush led the researchers of the world to suddenly pay much more attention to hemp and its byproducts, other cannabinoids started gaining attention as well. Among them was CBG, which Steve's Good has also invested plenty of research and development resources into.

What is CBG?

Cannabigerol (CBG) a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found within plants of the cannabis family. It works as a precursor molecule to both CBD and THC. How much CBG will become THC vs becoming THC is dependent on the genetic makeup of any specific strain of cannabis, and it is one of the defining markers that differentiate hemp from marijuana.

Similar to CBD, CBG is not an intoxicating substance. It won't alter your perception of reality. It can, however, be used as a health supplement, as it contains a variety of healthy nutrients.

Since its founding in 2016, Steve's Goods has launched a variety of CBG products, including CBG oil, gummies, slabs, isolates, and more. They're all available on the company's website, https://stevesgoods.com/. All with the guarantee of quality products produced with some of the best methods available. The company is one of the market leaders when it comes to CBG production in Colorado.

Interest in CBG and other cannabinoids is expected to grow in the following years, as CBD is working as a gateway to get people interested in hemp byproducts and health supplements. It's safe to assume that CBG products from companies like Steve's Goods will earn many more headlines in the future.

