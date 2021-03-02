Waylay continues its rapid USA Canadian expansion unabated and takes its mission to make simplicity the real deal in Digital Transformation one step further

Waylay, a leading enterprise software company at the forefront of the unified IT-OT digital transformation has today appointed Arabinda Bose as CTO North America. In this new role, he will support and further promote Waylay's steep growth trajectory throughout the region.

With impressive traction in North America, Waylay confirms its leadership position with a low-code approach to unifying IT-OT data worlds via its groundbreaking orchestration, automation and analytics software. This new talent acquisition underscores Waylay's commitment to extend and validate its global footprint and to support enterprises by simplifying their complex digital transformation journey.

Arabinda Bose is a visionary business leader with 20+ years of experience in the enterprise and telecom industry. He has held senior leadership roles in Nokia's Cloud and Network Services division, as well as Alcatel-Lucent and high growth startup Motive, where he was central to building their product portfolio into a highly successful business before being acquired by ALU. His vast experience in cloud service providers, telecoms, Enterprise IIoT technologies, and customer solutions design gives him the unique ability to work with both senior executives and developers alike to demonstrate that simplicity reigns over complexity, the Waylay way.

"As Waylay enters its next phase of expansion, Arabinda's innate knowledge of the customers' needs is a unique characteristic that I value in a world where all our competitors are selling complexity ," said Leonard Donnelly, CEO of Waylay. "Arabinda will work very closely with me, David Hettinger, President Waylay North America, and Veselin Pizurica, Founder and CTO, to model Waylay's solution offerings for our North American customers. Arabinda has joined at the right moment here and he will become a very important member of our growing family at a time when we are expanding so rapidly."

"The Digital Transformation train has already left the station," said Arabinda Bose, CTO North America of Waylay. "Many enterprise's IoT, operations and field personnel still operate in isolation from one another. There are gaps between the IT, OT and IoT business systems. To stay onboard and accelerate the digital transformation, any company who delivers rapid innovation with simplicity will win and Waylay has the potential to break this barrier. When I first met with Waylay, I understood that its innovation mindset, agility and focus on simplicity makes Waylay standout from its peers."

Learn more about Waylay at www.waylay.io and schedule a demo with contact@waylay.io to fully understand the power and flexibility of the IoT automation platform.

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a leading enterprise IT-OT digital unification software company delivering low-code based orchestration, automation and analytics software solutions. Waylay has a passion for supporting citizen developer communities and ensuring it puts all valuable data to work for developers, data scientists and domain experts. Most importantly, Waylay guarantees its customers a significant reduction in cost and time to market new digital transformation projects to eventually make their enterprises become one.

Find out more at www.waylay.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005537/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT

Elly Schietse

CMO, Waylay

Elly.schietse@waylay.io

Tel +32 479 761825