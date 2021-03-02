Former MobileIron and McAfee Executive Brian Foster joins Awingu as strategic advisor

GHENT, Belgium and LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian Foster joins the advisory board of Awingu. Brian is a renowned executive in Silicon Valley's cyber security and IT industry. He will assist Awingu in strategic decisions.

Brian explains: "I have been following Awingu for a long time. Awingu provides an advanced solution that bridges Zero Trust security with a Unified Workspace. Their solution enables employees to work from home and use their own devices in a simple and secure way. Awingu fits squarely into a companies' end user computing strategy and it integrates with the many leading technology vendors in that space. Finally, I have engaged with the team on multiple occasions and look forward to work with them."

Brian Foster is a true technology expert. He has held executive roles in Technology and Product Management at companies such as Mobile Iron (now Ivanti), McAfee, Symantec, Damballa and Neustar. "Brian is a true technologist that understands the ins and outs of our market: the technology, the ecosystem, and the trends," says Walter Van Uytven, CEO at Awingu. "Brian has also always been close to the industry analyst community. I believe his insights and guidance will be extremely helpful; for example, in identifying technology alliances or as a guiding and sounding board for the roadmap."

"Awingu has demonstrated impressive growth in 2020," adds Michel Akkermans, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors at Awingu, "Brian is the right person for Awingu, and we look forward to his contribution and guidance in the journey to come."

Awingu produces a browser-based Unified Workspace solution. It allows users to work and collaborate from virtually anywhere using any device compatible with HTML5 browsers. As a turnkey solution, Awingu offers businesses the ease and convenience of platform-independent mobility and offers everything you need to stay productive: legacy and cloud applications, documents and data. Awingu requires zero configuration and zero client software installation, making IT administration extremely simple. Awingu is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium, with offices in the United States.

