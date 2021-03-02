DGAP-News: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Newly Issued Patent for Probudur
WEST CHESTER, PA, March 2, 2021 - Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VRPX), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent No. 10842745 entitled, "Composition of matter comprising liposome embedded in a polymerix matrix and methods of using same."
This newly issued patent, which is owned by LipoCure Rx and exclusively licensed to Virpax, has 18 claims and expires in 2029. The patent covers a liposomal composition containing bupivacaine as well as additional claims covering methods for providing analgesia in patients by administration of the liposomal compositions.
"We are extremely pleased with the continued development of the patent portfolio for ProbudurTM, our long-acting anesthetic for postoperative pain management. This newly issued patent further broadens our overall intellectual property portfolio," stated Anthony Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.
About Virpax Pharmaceuticals
Forward-Looking Statement
These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the potential impact of the recent COVID-19 pandemic and the potential impact of sustained social distancing efforts, on the Company's operations, clinical development plans and timelines, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact:
Or
