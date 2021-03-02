Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Earns US Patent for Crossing Blood-Brain Barrier

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is excited to announce that the Company has officially received allowance for a "Method-of-Use" patent by the US Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for their primary asset, Pritumumab ("PTB"). Specifically, the patent approval is related to PTB's ability to cross the Blood-Brain Barrier ("BBB").

The recent patent allowance recognizes PTB's ability to act as a monotherapy, as well as its potential to act as a conjugate, bringing other therapies across the BBB.

The blood-brain barrier is a semipermeable border of endothelial cells that act as a filtering mechanism for the capillaries that carry blood to the brain and spinal cord tissue, blocking the passage of certain substances from the circulatory system into the brain.

Nascent's senior management recognizes this patent approval as a landmark event for the Company's value proposition. The approval strengthens the Company's intellectual property position significantly by providing protection that extends well beyond the Company's Orphan Drug Designation.

"PTB has demonstrated value on a number of different levels, and its capacity to cross the blood-brain barrier is a key facet of that equation," remarked Nascent CEO, Sean Carrick. "On the heels of our success in collaboration with Syracuse University with regard to PTB's value in blocking viral cell entry, this new method-of-use patent is another major step that represents a significant expansion in potential market impact. We look forward to updating shareholders with additional details over the near term."

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. The Company's products are not commercially available at this time.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Sean Carrick

President | CEO

Nascent Biotech, Inc.

772.713.0541 Cell

sean.carrick@nascentbiotech.com

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

