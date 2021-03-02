STL appoints Chris Rice as CEO for its Access Solutions Business

- Launches new Access Solutions Business, focused on Open RAN and 5G

SANTA CLARA, USA, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today announced the appointment of Christopher Rice as the Chief Executive Officer for its Access Solutions Business. Chris's appointment reflects STL's strong focus on driving growth and innovation in the access segment.

Leveraging 25 years of experience in optical communications and system integration, STL is now expanding its capabilities across digital networks by building core solutions in the edge access area, both on the wireline and 5G wireless side. With over 5 years of investment in access technologies and key product launches, the company has launched the Access Solutions Business Unit focusing on Open RAN, 5G, programmable FTTx, and controller/orchestration software. Chris is a seasoned technology executive who will lead this BU and advance STL's growth plans.

Chris brings over 25 years of experience in the telecom industry. Prior to STL, he was associated with AT&T where he delivered on a multi-year technology strategy and vision for both the network and the underlying system's evolution. He also led AT&T's pivot to software-defined networking (SDN), leading the team that built the fundamental automation and platform capabilities to drive this shift. Chris holds an MBA from the University of Central Florida, a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, from Virginia Tech, and is a graduate from Rutgers' wireless information networks laboratory (WINLAB).

"The digital networking space is at an inflection point where open technologies and software-driven infrastructures are becoming increasingly relevant," said Chris Rice." STL is uniquely positioned to capitalise on this megatrend through its growing access portfolio that supports scale, latency, openness, and agility. Telecom companies require these characteristics across consumer and enterprise networks. I am very excited to lead this business and this impressive team. Together, we will build next-gen solutions to realise the full potential of fibre broadband and 5G. We will deliver these with programmability and at the cost points the industry is demanding," he added.

Commenting on Chris's appointment, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said: "STL is committed to making open source and converged networks a reality. We have been investing in SDN for 5G wireless and fibre-based wireline networks for over 5 years. I am extremely excited to have Chris lead our Access solutions team. I am sure that with an exceptional track record in driving these major shifts globally, Chris will take the 5G and access solutions business to the next level and achieve technology and market leadership for STL. I welcome Chris to the STL family and wish him the best for this new journey."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks. Our fully 5G ready digital network solutions help telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks, and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides integrated 5G ready end-to-end solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment, and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software, and System Integration.

We believe in harnessing technology to create a world with next-generation connected experiences that transform everyday living. With a global patent portfolio of 462 to our credit, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centre of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre, cable, and interconnect subsystem manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China, and Brazil, along with two software-development centers across India and a data centre design facility in the UK.

