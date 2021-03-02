Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) ("Fiore" or the "Company"), a licensed multi-state cannabis cultivator, producer and retailer, today announced that it has partnered with TapRoot Holdings NV, LLC ("TapRoot") to provide premium-quality, high-THC organic cannabis from its cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas for TapRoot's roots extracts cannabis products. TapRoot represents premium branded cannabis lifestyle products in the large and growing Nevada market.

"We love what TapRoot is doing with its focus on purity and quality for its cannabis concentrates, vapes and oils. The organic, no-till living soil biomass we produce at our Apex facility in North Las Vegas fits this focus so we're very pleased to supply the quality flower required to support their products. With our values aligned and our focus on truly premium products, we expect to work much more closely with the TapRoot team in future," said Erik Anderson, President and CEO of Fiore Cannabis.

Shane Terry, the CEO and co-founder of TapRoot, added, "The focus we're putting on the purest products and processes for our roots lineup of cannabis products aligns perfectly with the focus Fiore has as a premium organic cultivator in Nevada. The Las Vegas market, in particular, is one that demands quality product and we're aligned with Fiore in delivering just that to our interested consumers."

TapRoot's cannabis products have performed extremely well in the Nevada market where a premium is placed on top-quality, high-THC cannabis products. Fiore will be growing specific cannabis strains for TapRoot with high THC levels at the Apex facility, which has received industry awards for its specific genetics, strains and growing properties. Such recognition included a win for Fiore's Super Glue strain at Nevada's High Times Cannabis Cup in the hybrid flower category. The Company has recently been focusing very specifically on its core U.S. operations, including the Apex facility with an expected expansion of the facility currently being planned.

In light of this focus, Fiore also announced a change to the composition of its Board of Directors with Shane Dungey and Ron Stern resigning their respective positions to allow them to pursue other career and board opportunities. The Company expects to consider additional Board members to better reflect its U.S. operations and strategic focus.

About Fiore Cannabis

Fiore Cannabis Ltd. (CSE: FIOR) (OTCQX: FIORF) is a publicly traded company that has been investing in the development of medical and recreational cannabis products since 2014. Fiore has expanded its operating portfolio to include cultivation, production and retail offerings in our key North American legal jurisdictions of Nevada and California. For more information, please visit www.fiorecannabis.com.

