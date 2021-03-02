Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Awarded 5-Year Contract from Allen Independent School District in Texas

Covers All G2 Products

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a 5 year contract from Allen Independent School District in Texas.

This contract enables Allen Independent School District and its 23 schools access to all G2 products, including G2 Interactive Panels ranging 55", 65", 75" and 86" sizes, G2 TeacherView distance learning solution, G2 Control, Bells, Intercom and Cov-Shield.

Allen Independent School District is a public school district based in Allen, Texas, covering most of the city of Allen, as well as portions of the cities of McKinney, Plano, and Parker. The district has a total enrollment of 21,634 students and 23 schools.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Allen Independent School District now has a vehicle to easily purchase all our products. We will begin outreach to each of the 23 schools with product information as we look forward to a long-standing relationship with the school district in helping their teachers and students connect and learn in a safe environment."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P:888-859-1274

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632888/Galaxy-Next-Generation-Awarded-5-Year-Contract-from-Allen-Independent-School-District-in-Texas