Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 February to 26 February 2021
Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument
identifier code
|Total daily volume
(number of shares)
|Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|2/22/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89,9249
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/23/2021
FR0010313833
7000
89,0831
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/24/2021
FR0010313833
7000
90,0331
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
2/25/2021
FR0010313833
7000
92,4389
XPAR
TOTAL
28 000
90,3700
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/
Contacts:
Arkema