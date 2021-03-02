Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 February to 26 February 2021

acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/22/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89,9249 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/23/2021 FR0010313833 7000 89,0831 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/24/2021 FR0010313833 7000 90,0331 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 2/25/2021 FR0010313833 7000 92,4389 XPAR TOTAL 28 000 90,3700

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2020/

