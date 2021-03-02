beqom, provider of cloud-based compensation management software, today announced the launch of beqom FlexFS, a solution designed specifically for the financial services (FS) industry.

"Financial services compensation is unique," says Vismay Gada, Head of North America and Global Financial Services at beqom. "First there is a broad spectrum of financial services companies-retail banking, investment banking, asset management, hedge funds, insurance, private equity, and so on. That means that rewards and deferred compensation structures have many specialized needs across the industry. And, companies in each segment have to deal with different regulations that impact compensation treatment, which has its own unique challenges. Our FS customers have come to us to help them address complex compensation requirements that are beyond the scope of what their core HR systems can handle."

"We usually see a lot of our FS companies use Excel or Access databases to augment the limitations of core HR systems," explains Gada, "which is an easy short term fix but has significant long term costs associated with audit risks and operational risks."

People performance is critical to success in the Financial Services industry. To attract top talent and drive performance, compensation plans need the flexibility to meet the unique needs of FS companies as well as those of today's workforce, which often can mean tailoring rewards packages to local markets and even to individuals, while adapting to a remote and mobile workforce.

The new product is the result of over a decade of providing sophisticated compensation management solutions to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients. "We have worked closely with some of the world's largest financial firms to implement global compensation management and have distilled those learned best practices into beqom FlexFS," says Gada. "The resulting solution provides a quick start to automate compensation processes, while still allowing beqom's trademark flexibility."

beqom typically complements HCM or HRIS systems such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, and Oracle HCM, among many others. The beqom platform manages salary, bonus, deferred and long-term incentives, sales incentives and all forms of total rewards on one platform, providing centralized efficiency, control, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

