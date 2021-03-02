Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise, announced today it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. in its February 2021 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the eighth consecutive year the company has been placed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant report.

"It's an honor to be recognized on the Gartner Magic Quadrant as one of the 20 Analytics and Business Intelligence (ABI) vendors out of the hundreds in the market," said Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics. "In one of the most unpredictable years in modern history, we are firmly in growth mode. We doubled down on our firm belief that BI and analytics is an essential capability for companies looking to react quickly to change and then immediately position themselves for opportunity."

"To support our customers' ABI needs, we've hired staff across all areas of the business and significantly deepened our ABI platform capabilities," said Kohl. "I have said it before and believe it even more strongly today: It's our opinion that no other competing ABI solution packs as much analytic punch-without overwhelming users-as Pyramid."

Pyramid has long been known for the completeness of its platform to support different use cases in many markets, including financial services, insurance, retail, and manufacturing. In 2020, the focus was on deepening capabilities in several crucial and key ways.

Increased support for the cloud In December 2020, Pyramid introduced a more robust, containerized version of the offering to automate deployment on Amazon Web Services. In addition, Pyramid built in deeper support for Kubernetes to support all customers' cloud and multi-cloud ABI implementations. Simply put: Pyramid is cloud-ready. Smart (augmented) capabilities - Pyramid continued to strengthen and expand its traditional ABI functionality while threading AI-driven "smart" capabilities (NLQ Chatbot, Smart Insights, Smart Model, Smart Discover, Data Structure Analyzer, and more) throughout the platform. It's a key driver for user adoption. Expanding partner network - Pyramid made the expansion of its partner network a top priority in 2020. In addition to its upgraded presence in the AWS Marketplace, Pyramid developed alliance relationships with technology companies such as Datavard and Exasol. In 2021, the company plans to significantly expand its partner network under the direction of Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, Dave Henry. Deepening integration support for SAP - In 2020, Pyramid earned SAP Certifications for SAP BW 7.5 and SAP BW 4/HANA, as well an official certification for SAP HANA via SQL. The certifications confirm Pyramid's ability to deliver world-class BI for organizations using SAP data warehouse technologies to support analytics and decision-making. Expanding customer enablement Pyramid significantly strengthened its customer enablement capabilities. This included the leadership appointments of Richard Osbourn as Vice President of Customer Success and William Balnave, Vice President of Global Solutions Engineering, plus notable hires on its customer accounts team, the development of the training program called Pyramid University, and a growing, vibrant user community.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for ABI Platforms provides a broad view of the relative positions of the market's competitors. It helps corporate decision makers understand how technology providers are executing their stated visions and how they perform against Gartner's market view. To view a complimentary copy of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, click here.

Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, James Richardson, Kurt Schlegel, Rita Sallam, Austin Kronz, Julian Sun, February 15, 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global analytics leader, offering a trusted business intelligence platform that enables individuals-from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers-to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-service analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations-on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic, and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005306/en/

Contacts:

Peter Vomocil, VP Global Marketing

P: 208-297-5450

E: peter.vomocil@pyramidanalytics.com