Concierge Technologies, Inc.: Concierge Technologies' Original Sprout Subsidiary Launches 'Classic Collection' Online at National Retailer

Addition of more Original Sprout Products Expected

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Original Sprout, a wholly owned subsidiary of Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CNCG), today announced it has launched four products from its Classic Collection on an ecommerce site of one the biggest national retail chains.

Original Sprout's Hair and Body Babywash, Classic Shampoo, Deep Conditioner and Classic Curl Calmer will be the first to appear, with the anticipation of the Leave In Conditioner and Miracle Detangler to follow in the next several months.

"The addition of our Classic Collection to this national retailer's e-commerce site continues the expansion of our distribution channels to make certain Original Sprout products are more widely available," said Michael Ambacher, Original Sprout's General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. "We are delighted our Classic Collection has been added, which complements the inclusion of our Worry Free line that currently is featured on the shelves at 296 of their stores and online. To have been selected by this well-established retailer to increase our product presence is a testament to the growing recognition of the Original Sprout brand."

The Original Sprout products available on this retailer's ecommerce site are hypo-allergenic, dermatologist-tested, and formulated for the entire family. Original Sprout's quality products are made from a balance of premium extracts and oils, without the harmful ingredients typically found in competing products. (The retailer, by policy, does not permit inclusion of its name in product press releases.)

"Concierge Technologies' strategy of acquiring profitable, sustainable businesses with identifiable growth opportunities is paying off for our shareholders, as evidenced by Original Sprout, which has steadily increased its revenues and market presence," added Nicholas Gerber, Concierge Technologies' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 have impacted many companies on a global scale, and I'm proud to report that Original Sprout has successfully adapted to the new normal by finding ways to compete and excel within this difficult environment."

About Original Sprout

Established in 2003, Original Sprout makes a complete line of hair and body care products for the entire family. The company's products, all formulated and packaged in California, are lab tested to be free of toxins and allergic reactions, comprised of nourishing extracts from fruits, vegetables, and flowers, without any irritants such as parabens and phthalates, or ingredients such as lavender and tea-tree oil, which have been linked to hormone disruption in children. For more information on the complete product line and distribution channels, visit https://originalsprout.com/.

About Concierge Technologies

Concierge Technologies (OTCQB:CNCG) is a diversified global holding firm with operating subsidiaries in beauty products, financial services, food manufacturing, printing, and security systems. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand and Canada. For more information, visit www.conciergetechnology.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to Concierge Technologies' and its subsidiaries' future events and future financial and operating performance. Such forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Concierge Technologies or its subsidiary companies, and more detailed information about the individual operating entities, please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available on the Company's website, (http://www.conciergetechnology.net), or at www.sec.gov.

