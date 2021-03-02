New Smyrna Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Starstream Entertainment Inc. (OTC Pink: SSET) is happy to announce that the Company has selected the Streamline Hotel in Daytona Beach, FL as the location for the Company's much anticipated shareholder meeting. The Company had announced in a previous press release that the Company would be holding the meeting in Daytona Beach with a location and time to be forthcoming.

The shareholder meeting is being held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 3:00 pm local time. The Streamline Hotel is located at 140 South Atlantic Ave, Daytona Beach, FL 32118. The meeting will be conducted on top of the hotel at the Streamline Hotel Rooftop Bar which holds panoramic views of the city and beach. After the meeting shareholders are welcome to explore the city or hang out at the hotel and bar and are encouraged to return to the Rooftop Bar at 8:00 pm for the much anticipated after party.

The shareholder meeting is taking place during the 80th anniversary of the world-famous Daytona Beach Bike Week which is held March 5th thru March 14th, 2021. The Company looks forward to discussing current operations in addition to plans for growth and expansion of the business.

Carla Rissell, CEO of Starstream Entertainment Inc. stated, "We have a passionate and exciting company that continues to grow due to the dedication and hard work of our brand ambassadors and our entire management team. Our wonderful clients value the work that we do in educating consumers and driving volume. We look forward to meeting shareholders at the upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting and those in attendance will not want to miss the after party. I look forward to meeting many of our great shareholders at the upcoming meeting."

While not mandatory, the Company is requesting shareholders that are planning to attend the meeting in person to please email investor relations with your contact information so that we may have an estimate of the number of attendees. For those shareholders not able to attend in person, the Company will broadcast the meeting via Facebook page via Facebook Live.

About Starstream Entertainment, Inc. and Facetime Consulting and Promotions LCC.

Starstream Entertainment Inc. thru its wholly owned subsidiary, Facetime Consulting and Promotions LLC ("FCP"), is primarily focused in the on-demand event staffing industry. The primary placements that FCP makes are to companies in the consumer goods industry.

