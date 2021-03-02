London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Functional mushrooms have become one of the top health and wellness stories of 2021. Used in a variety of health and wellness products, as well as pharmacological ones, functional mushrooms have seen an increase in demand due to their wide-range benefits, from boosting the immune system to providing a healthier dietary option. Understandably the increase in interest has kickstarted new opportunities in the wellness market, which LinkReservations Inc. (OTC PINK: LRSV) is poised to capitalise on.

As a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets, Link Reservations Inc. has taken the step to expand its DailyLifeCBD product line to include a suite of functional mushroom-infused products. Starting with an assortment of non-edible lifestyle products, LRSV is looking to grow the range as the site and demand increases - adding specific products based on the plethora of benefits and varieties available.

After all, the benefits of the different mushroom varieties are wide-ranging. For example, some specific types of mushrooms have been shown to help increase mental clarity and assist with immune support. According to Mordor Intelligence, "A number of scientific studies have confirmed the ability of functional mushrooms and mushroom-derived supplements to increase the effectiveness of both innate and adaptive immune systems. The market is expected to experience huge demand for Reishi and Cordyceps, followed by the other types of medicinal mushrooms."

Another example is the Lion's Mane variety, which has shown to be "good for the brain", as reported by The New York Times, as "a study published in 2011 showed the mushroom reduced memory loss symptoms in mice," adding that in one study in older people "found that daily lion's mane supplements improved their mental functioning". Mushrooms in general have proved to have benefits for our immune system, according to dietitian Ryanne Lachman, as quoted by the Cleveland Clinic. "A big one tends to be with reducing inflammation. Mushrooms also contain antioxidants, which can help support the immune system".

Link Reservations Inc./LinkResPet To Roll Out Mushroom-Infused Wellness Products

For more information about DailyLifeCBD please visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/

DailyLifeCBD is sister brand to LinkResPet, a website focused on providing CBD pet products for dogs, cats and horses. For more information about LinkResPet, please visit www.linkrespet.com or follow them on Twitter on @res_pet.

About Link Reservations Inc.

Link Reservations Inc is CBD Petcare provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of pets worldwide. Developing and marketing hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses, the Company is currently present in Europe and in the US. A pioneer in the area, Link Reservations Inc products can be found under its brand LinkResPets (www.linkrespet.com).

