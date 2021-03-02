SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Technologies Limited Board Change

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) advises that John O'Connor has retired as director of the Company with effect from March 2, 2021. Director Michael Clarke will replace John as Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

The Board thanks John for his service and contribution to the company since his appointment in July 2019.

The Board will review its structure and composition in line with the current business operations.

For more information, please contact:

Athan Lekkas

Chairman and CEO

E: athan.lekkas@sqidpayments.com.au

Telephone: +61 3 9820 6400

Email: investors@sqidpay.com

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies is a payment processor head quartered in Australia with a proprietary software platform for online debit or credit card payments for both retail and wholesale transactions. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and e-commerce customers across both 'Business to Business' (B2B) and 'Business to Consumer' (B2C) segments to bridge both retail and wholesale transactions through its platform. For more information on SQID please visit https://sqidpayments.com.au.

