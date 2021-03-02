Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
02.03.2021
SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Technologies Limited Board Change

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID) advises that John O'Connor has retired as director of the Company with effect from March 2, 2021. Director Michael Clarke will replace John as Chair of the Audit Committee with immediate effect.

The Board thanks John for his service and contribution to the company since his appointment in July 2019.

The Board will review its structure and composition in line with the current business operations.

On behalf of the board of directors.

For more information, please contact:

Athan Lekkas
Chairman and CEO
E: athan.lekkas@sqidpayments.com.au
Telephone: +61 3 9820 6400
Email: investors@sqidpay.com

About SQID Technologies

SQID Technologies is a payment processor head quartered in Australia with a proprietary software platform for online debit or credit card payments for both retail and wholesale transactions. It provides merchant services and transaction processing to business merchants and e-commerce customers across both 'Business to Business' (B2B) and 'Business to Consumer' (B2C) segments to bridge both retail and wholesale transactions through its platform. For more information on SQID please visit https://sqidpayments.com.au.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Any forward-looking statements in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, its directors and management.

SOURCE: SQID Technologies Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/632919/SQID-Technologies-Limited-Board-Change

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
