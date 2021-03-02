The £30.7m cash exit from Oxgene underlines management's success in building a sustainably profitable specialist asset manager, delivering high levels of contracted revenue and providing a filtered pipeline of opportunities for Mercia's direct investment portfolio. Based on progress to date, we believe Mercia will achieve its three-year strategic plan ahead of time (grow operating profitability, expand assets under management (AUM) to £1bn and 'evergreen' the balance sheet by end FY22). By the end of H121, AUM had risen to £872m (15% from FY22 target), with fee-earning funds under management (FUM) of £722m. Despite progress, Mercia's shares continue to trade at a material 21% discount to net assets (0.79x) or a 30-35% discount when we include the third-party funds business (worth 4.9p at 3% of FUM). This is a substantial discount to its peers.

