Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2021

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on 2 March 2021 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. The total proxy votes received represented 54% of the 88,723,066 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

Resolution Votes in favour Discretionary Votes Votes against Votes withheld Total proxy votes 1 47,849,527 50,368 22,400 8,075 47,930,370 2 47,846,353 50,368 15,925 17,724 47,930,370 3 47,871,482 51,748 0 7,140 47,930,370 4 47,362,812 51,768 506,655 9,135 47,930,370 5 45,520,490 51,748 2,347,922 10,210 47,930,370 6 47,664,419 51,748 203,608 10,595 47,930,370 7 47,667,164 51,768 202,303 9,135 47,930,370 8 47,867,152 51,748 2,285 9,185 47,930,370 9 45,727,875 51,768 2,137,117 13,610 47,930,370 10 47,860,765 106,547 3,368 11,993 47,982,673 11 46,947,941 1,252,767 85,807 8,140 48,294,655

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Resolutions 1 to 10 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 was a special resolution.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

2 March 2021