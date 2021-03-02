Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 
Frankfurt
02.03.21
08:04 Uhr
15,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,63 %
02.03.2021
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2021

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on 2 March 2021 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. The total proxy votes received represented 54% of the 88,723,066 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:

ResolutionVotes in favourDiscretionary VotesVotes againstVotes withheldTotal proxy votes
147,849,52750,36822,4008,07547,930,370
247,846,35350,36815,92517,72447,930,370
347,871,48251,74807,14047,930,370
447,362,81251,768506,6559,13547,930,370
545,520,49051,7482,347,92210,21047,930,370
647,664,41951,748203,60810,59547,930,370
747,667,16451,768202,3039,13547,930,370
847,867,15251,7482,2859,18547,930,370
945,727,87551,7682,137,11713,61047,930,370
1047,860,765106,5473,36811,99347,982,673
1146,947,9411,252,76785,8078,14048,294,655

Note

A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Resolutions 1 to 10 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 was a special resolution.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact:

Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

2 March 2021

© 2021 PR Newswire
