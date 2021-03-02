Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Result of AGM
London, March 2
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2021
The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT") hereby reports that all the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') held on 2 March 2021 were passed by Shareholders on a show of hands. The total proxy votes received represented 54% of the 88,723,066 Ordinary Shares in issue.
The table below shows the result of the proxy voting:
|Resolution
|Votes in favour
|Discretionary Votes
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Total proxy votes
|1
|47,849,527
|50,368
|22,400
|8,075
|47,930,370
|2
|47,846,353
|50,368
|15,925
|17,724
|47,930,370
|3
|47,871,482
|51,748
|0
|7,140
|47,930,370
|4
|47,362,812
|51,768
|506,655
|9,135
|47,930,370
|5
|45,520,490
|51,748
|2,347,922
|10,210
|47,930,370
|6
|47,664,419
|51,748
|203,608
|10,595
|47,930,370
|7
|47,667,164
|51,768
|202,303
|9,135
|47,930,370
|8
|47,867,152
|51,748
|2,285
|9,185
|47,930,370
|9
|45,727,875
|51,768
|2,137,117
|13,610
|47,930,370
|10
|47,860,765
|106,547
|3,368
|11,993
|47,982,673
|11
|46,947,941
|1,252,767
|85,807
|8,140
|48,294,655
Note
A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution. Resolutions 1 to 10 were ordinary resolutions and resolution 11 was a special resolution.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting contained in the 2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements which has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact:
Michael Campbell, Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
2 March 2021