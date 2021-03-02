Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.03.2021
WKN: 904647 ISIN: GB0000066554 
Frankfurt
02.03.21
08:04 Uhr
15,700 Euro
-0,100
-0,63 %
PR Newswire
02.03.2021
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

London, March 2

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company")

Directorate Change

As previously announced on 29 January 2021, Richard Rae, who has been a non-executive Director since January 2012, retired as a Director of the Company and member of its Audit Committee at the Annual General Meeting held on 2 March 2021.

Victoria Stewart, an existing non- executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee on 2 March 2021, upon conclusion of the Annual General Meeting.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries (Tel: 0131 220 0733)

2 March 2021

END

© 2021 PR Newswire
