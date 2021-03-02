Hilversum, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a diversified holding company, today announced that it has acquired 84 acres of prime real estate alongside the historic Rhone River in France. The Company plans to develop 690 houses, villas and apartments for sale and lease. The Rhone River one of the most significant waterways of Europe and is the only major river flowing directly to the Mediterranean Sea. The purchase price for the property was 15 million shares of RHCO's preferred stock, valued at $2,250,000.

RHCO's proposed development will be a fully integrated Total Care facility, which will include state of the art wellness centers, sports and recreational facilities, first class medical care, all in a thoroughly secured environment. The Company believes the project has the potential to be extremely profitable and could realize twice the total investment.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "I believe this investment fits very well with the Company's plan to create a solid long term pipeline of real estate investments, alongside the businesses of fintech, and retail."

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911

The RHCO corporate email address is info@readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO corporate website can be accessed at www.readenholdingcorp.com

The RHCO Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/readenrhco

The OkePay website can be accessed at www.okepay.biz

The READIES website can be accessed at www.readies.biz

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Readen Holding Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Readen Holding Corp. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Readen Holding Corp. or any other person.

Contact

Readen Holding Corp.

info@readenholdingcorp.com

+852 3950 5911

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75842