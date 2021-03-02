Grid Metals Corp. Listed on OTCQB

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company have been listed for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MSMGF. Grid common shares also trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada (TSXV:GRDM) and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol NJF1.

Grid is a Canadian based company with exploration and development stage projects focused on nickel palladium and copper. Grid is focused on development of projects to meet the needs for metals required for pollution control in internal combustion engines ( platinum and palladium ) and in batteries for electric vehicles ( nickel ).

The Company is currently drilling at its East Bull Lake Palladium Property near Sudbury Ontario and has commenced an exploration program at its bulk tonnage nickel target on the Bannockburn Nickel Project south of Timmins Ontario. In addition, Grid has a development stage nickel-copper-platinum group metals-cobalt project in Manitoba, in central Canada.

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and must undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency to improve the information and trading experience for investors. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

To find out more about Grid Metals Corp., please visit www.gridmetalscorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

We seek safe harbour.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of the Securities Act (Ontario) (together, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements may include the Company's plans for its properties, the overall economic potential of its properties, the availability of adequate financing and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements to be materially different. Such factors include, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to potential political risk, uncertainty of production and capital costs estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, physical risks inherent in mining operations, metallurgical risk, currency fluctuations, fluctuations in the price of nickel, palladium, copper and other metals, completion of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, the inability or failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the most recent financial period and Material Change Reports filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

SOURCE: Grid Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/632979/Grid-Metals-Corp-Listed-on-OTCQB