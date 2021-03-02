Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2021) - Accredited individual investors, investment advisors, family offices, institutional investors and hedge fund industry experts logged in online this afternoon to hear some of Canada's brightest and best hedge fund managers address the key issues on investors' minds as they consider using hedge funds as replacements for, and/or complements to, other investments in their portfolios.

Annually, Alternative IQ produces the CHFA Winners Showcase event as an opportunity for investors and their advisors to hear from Canada's award-winning hedge fund managers. In the past, this exclusive event has been held at the prestigious Albany Club in downtown Toronto. This afternoon was the first-ever virtual Winners Showcase event. Given recent turbulence in the equity markets, this year's Winners Showcase was very timely. "Increasingly, discerning investors are turning to hedge funds to access investment strategies and manager skill not available in traditional, long-only asset management," commented Julie Makepeace, Managing Director at Alternative IQ, the producer of yesterday's online event.

Presentations were made by these 5 award-winning hedge fund managers:

Noah Blackstein, Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager, Dynamic Funds

(1st Place Winner in 2020 for Best 3-year return and for Best 5-year return in the Equity Focused category)

James Cole, Senior VP & Portfolio Manager, Portland Investment Counsel Inc.

(3rd Place Winner in 2020 for Best 5-year Return in the Equity Focused category)

Sandy Liang, Portfolio Manager, Purpose Investments

(1st Place Winner in 2020 for Best 3-year Return and 2nd Place Winner for Best 3-year Sharpe ratio in the Credit Focused category)

Jim McGovern, Managing Director and CEO, Arrow Capital Management

(3rd Place Winner in 2020 for Best 5- year Return in the Global Macro category)

Paul Sandhu, President & CEO, Marret Asset Management

(1st Place Winner in 2020 for Best 1-year Return in the Credit Focused category)

"Investors' Inquiry" Panel Q & A:

Each hedge fund manager briefly discussed their firm and winning investment strategy and then faced a panel of investment experts:

Loren Francis , VP and Principal, Highview Financial

, VP and Principal, Craig Machel, Director & Portfolio Manager, Richardson Wealth

in an interactive discussion designed to examine each fund in a way that is useful to investors considering diversifying and adapting their portfolios with investments that perform different roles and achieve different risk and return objectives.

The MC and Panel Moderator for this virtual event was Julie Makepeace, Managing Director of Alternative IQ, the event producer. Alternative IQ wishes to thank Fundata Canada, National Bank, Newsfile and Scotiabank for their generous support in making the 7th Annual CHFA Winners Showcase - and first-ever virtual Showcase - possible.

