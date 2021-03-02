Meet German Castelo: The Serial Entrepreneur From Mexico Whose Mission Is To Help A Million People Change Their Lives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2021 / Everyone has a mission in life, which we can fulfill by preparing and educating ourselves and working on it. For some, their mission is to practice their profession or trade as best as they can. For others, their mission is to have a positive impact on the lives of others with their work.

German Castelo is a 30-year-old young Mexican entrepreneur who made it his mission to impact more than a million people by projecting what he calls "first-world mentality" in life. He is the partner and founder of multiple very interesting projects such as Home Health Medical Consulting and Advisory Services and Evo Media.







"Home Health Medical Consulting and Advisory Services is an innovation company dedicated to offering any medical service at home using the internet and a mobile app. I am also the co-founder of EVO MEDIA, a production and consulting company dedicated to content positioning, personal branding, large-scale communications campaigns and lifestyle." German explains.

German is also a founding partner of KETOLIFE, a Mexican company dedicated to changing lives through the education and guidance of professionals in the area of ketogenic nutrition. The company also deals with the sale and distribution of nutritional supplements.

"I developed the concept 'Champion Mentality,' which is now a company dedicated to mental potential and personal development with clients in various parts of the world." German adds.

With all of these ventures, German has become the leader and founder of the largest entrepreneurial movement in Latin America called "Evo-Movement." The objective of the movement is to teach its members how to start their career as entrepreneurs by changing their mentality, their finances, and therefore, their experiences.

Besides running companies and leading a movement, German is also author of the book "Mentalidad de Campeón," which became a best seller on Amazon a few weeks after being published. In this book, he writes about the basic principles to make a change from a third-world mentality to a first-world mentality.

Before obtaining the success he has today, German obtained a degree in Communications at the Universidad Autónoma de México. At the age of 18, he began his journey as an entrepreneur in the network and marketing industry. At the age of 21, he was already leading a group of entrepreneurs in several countries in North, Central, and South America. By the age of 26, he was running an organization of approximately 10,000 members who shared his entrepreneurial mindset.

Accordingly, it is clear that German has always had the flame of entrepreneurship within him. In fact, it was 11 years ago when he decided to become an entrepreneur and launch his projects.

"I decided to become an entrepreneur because I had many things in my life that I did not like at the time and I called them 'nightmares.' Those nightmares pushed me to get out of my comfort zone and to want something better." German says. "I wanted to impact more than a million people through projecting a first-world mentality, always seeking to develop skills and above all to find the best vehicles for each person to achieve their personal, financial and professional goals."

Moreover, as an expert when it comes to business and entrepreneurship, German believes that mindset is fundamental because it allows people to focus more clearly on the goals they want to achieve.

"If you have a first-world mindset, you can always look for innovation, fresh ideas, and impact that keep you at the forefront of the market." German explains.

In 2019, German was named a member of the "Million Dollar Hall of Fame," in the most important international network marketing event called "GoPro." This means he is one of the top 100 people who generate more impact in the world in that industry.

Moving forward with his ventures and journey this year, German will continue to impact the lives of thousands of people through the Evo-Movement and with his production company Evo Media.

"I want to develop and promote many brands with the best practices and experience I have received over the years. With the new edition of my book 'Mentalidad de Campeón,' I would like to do a world tour in those cities where we have work teams and prepare for the production of my second book." German says.

In particular, he is launching a course online to help people plan ahead to accomplish their goals and grow their brands in 2021. Find out more about this and about German here.

