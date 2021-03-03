

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee climbed against the U.S. dollar in morning deals on Wednesday, as regional shares rose, tracking positive global cues, on optimism that U.S. fiscal stimulus will boost the global economic recovery.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 489 points, or 0.97 percent, to 50,789, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 149 points, or 1 percent, at 15,068.



The Indian rupee appreciated to a 5-day high of 73.09 against the greenback, compared to Tuesday's close of 73.25. Next key resistance for the rupee is likely seen around the 70.00 level.



