DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: XP Power (XPP): A record year

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: XP Power (XPP): A record year 03-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 3 March 2021 XP Power (XPP): A record year XP Power reacted quickly to pandemic-related disruption early in 2020, so well positioned to benefit from a sustained uptick in orders as COVID-19 generated demand for critical care equipment and semiconductors. The company reported a record year for revenue and earnings while reducing net debt; the dividend was reinstated from Q220 as visibility improved. Despite expecting demand to normalise, XP still expects growth in underlying revenues in FY21. Having gained 79% over the last year, on a P/E basis XP is trading at a premium to both global power-converter companies and UK electronics companies, with a dividend yield at the upper end of the range. The company generates EBITDA and EBIT margins at the top end of both peer groups. Strong cash management during the crisis, which reduced net debt by 57% y-o-y, leaves the company well funded to pursue both organic and acquisitive growth. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Katherine Thompson +44 (0)20 3077 5730 tech@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1172302 03-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)