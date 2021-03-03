Anzeige
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: XP Power (XPP): A record year 
03-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 3 March 2021 
 
XP Power (XPP): A record year 
XP Power reacted quickly to pandemic-related disruption early in 2020, so well positioned to benefit from a sustained 
uptick in orders as COVID-19 generated demand for critical care equipment and semiconductors. The company reported a 
record year for revenue and earnings while reducing net debt; the dividend was reinstated from Q220 as visibility 
improved. Despite expecting demand to normalise, XP still expects growth in underlying revenues in FY21. 
 
Having gained 79% over the last year, on a P/E basis XP is trading at a premium to both global power-converter 
companies and UK electronics companies, with a dividend yield at the upper end of the range. The company generates 
EBITDA and EBIT margins at the top end of both peer groups. Strong cash management during the crisis, which reduced net 
debt by 57% y-o-y, leaves the company well funded to pursue both organic and acquisitive growth. 
 
 
