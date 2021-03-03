MeasureUp Closes 2020 with 18% Growth and Focuses its Strategy on the Development of Their B2B Channel

The company far exceeds annual forecasts driven by growth in demand for digital solutions

SEVILLE, Spain, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp, a world leader in practical testing and evaluations for ICT certifications and provider of large multinationals such as Microsoft, Cisco, AWS, CompTIA, or VMWare, has closed the 2020 financial year with 18% growth over 2019, driven by a context of profound social changes that have led to a greater demand for technological solutions in education.

This growth also reflects the firm commitment of the Spanish multinational Media Interactiva, to which MeasureUp belongs, to enhance and improve the different services offered by the company.

Sam Brocal, CEO of MeasureUp, said, "The ability to adapt different companies and institutions to the new scenario, marked by telework and greater coexistence with new digital tools, has undoubtedly been the differential factor for their survival and, in our case, has given us an opportunity to improve our product and add value in a market that has demanded it." "While the latest health advances allow us to glimpse the light at the end of the tunnel of this crisis, we are convinced that many of the new working methods have come to stay and, in that sense, MeasureUp will continue to grow and improve to provide the best services," he stressed.

Benito Castellanos, head of MeasureUp's technology department, has emphasized that, "The natural trend, both in business and education is towards greater customization in evaluation, and the current situation has only accelerated the process to that point. MeasureUp strives to offer the most innovative solutions adapted to each client."

MeasureUp has recently incorporated the identification of technological competencies not only by manufacturers, but also by professions in which a person wishes to train, and that allows any user to train as Data Analyst, Data Engineer, Developer, DevOps Engineer, Functional Consultant, Business Analyst, Security Engineer, Solution Architect, Network Engineer, Network Analyst, System Administrator, Linux Administrator, Cybersecurity Analyst, Business Decision Makers or Project Manager, among others.

MeasureUp has also taken action to improve the user experience from a technological point of view, as well as others to facilitate the choice of training titles. In this way, training itineraries or bundles are now offered, packages in which the user can acquire all the training they need to qualify for a specific position. This is another step in role based profiles, which many large manufacturers are increasingly promoting and already offering

Empowering the B2B market, key to the 2021 strategy

For 2021, the company has developed a plan in which the strengthening of the B2B channel is the axis of its strategy, which it will develop through different solutions and products.

In this way, through the MeasureUp Partner Solutions, the company will promote the commercialization of technological content packages through the acquisition of new partners who want to develop competencies and train their teams on an ongoing basis.

IT talent acquisition, for its part, is focused on the incorporation of recruitment companies and human resources teams, which are increasingly difficult in assessing the technological skills of candidates and teams, saving both time and cost. for the organization. This solution will allow users to objectively evaluate IT knowledge of potential candidates, taking advantage of the more than 25,000 current questions of the most demanded technologies, which can be combined with their own questions for the creation of evaluation tests.

In addition, through the Assessment Platform, companies and educational institutions will have a solution like Pedagoo to evaluate any type of proficiency. Pedagoo provides the technology and mechanisms needed to simplify the user evaluation process.

Finally, MeasureUp has gone a step further in its goal of bringing technology training and certification closer to the business and educational field with the integration of its practical tests into the Microsoft Teams platform. With this, the entire network of MeasureUp partners worldwide, regardless of their size, will be able to consume their products through Microsoft Teams, where they would have access to the full catalog.

As Jesús Sierra, Marketing Director of MeasureUp, said, "Last year we went to great effort to optimize and boost the B2C business, and we continue to work on it continuously. This year, within our strategic plans, we will put a lot of focus on strengthening and increasing our B2B business."

Practical tests and new content

MeasureUp titles are practical tests, formative assessment tools in which the student learns while measuring their knowledge. In addition, they allow their use in two modalities: in certification mode, with conditions very similar to those of the exam, or in practical way, with the possibility to review explanations of the answer options, and focus on those areas in which reinforcement is needed.

Continuous updating of content to stay current is one of MeasureUp's hallmarks. The goal is to stay ahead of the changes frequently introduced by large vendors such as Microsoft - of which it is an official provider of practical tests - Amazon Web Services (AWS); Cisco, CompTIA, PMI or VMWare, among others. Thus, in 2020 50 titles have been added to the formative offer, between new and updates.

These include updates to Cisco Technology Practical Tests (Networking and Infrastructure), the commitment to Security and Cybersecurity (Cisco and CompTIA) and Microsoft Dynamics 365 titles. Among the most in-demand technologies, Microsoft Azure cloud-related technologies are maintained. To keep up with technology updates.

Regarding the 2021 titles and catalog, MeasureUp will direct much of its efforts to Microsoft's Power Platform technology and the expansion of the Amazon Web Services offering.

In addition to the tests, in 2020 MeasureUp has incorporated assessments, a novel tool that synthesizes the content of the practical test covering all the objectives of the exam, allowing the student to measure his degree of knowledge about the certification in question and, if not sufficiently prepared, proceed to buy a practical test.

Alongside their own training products, MeasureUp started offering two other solutions on its Ecommerce website this year: Hands on Virtual Labs - thanks to the partnership with Learn On Demand Systems- which provides a virtual recreation of the technological environment that the person is facing in their workplace, and a video training resources created by which provides learning in ICT skills as if they were in a classroom, with 4,000 hours of video training content accessible anytime and anywhere.

About Media Interactiva

Media Interactiva, a business group to which MeasureUp belongs, is a leader in technology and educational content, training more than 500,000 people worldwide, from digital literacy at school to training in the latest software developments demanded by ICT professionals.

Headquartered in Tomares (Seville), it has a workforce of around 100 professionals (of them 45 direct positions) and teams in Spain, the United States, Ukraine and India. Its products and solutions are marketed in 123 countries on five continents.

