Azuri Ranked 325th Fastest Growing Company in Europe

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azuri Technologies, a pioneer in pay-as-you-go solar home solutions for off-grid Africa, has been ranked the 325th fastest growing company in Europe by the Financial Times in their annually compiled FT1000 list.

The ranking is based upon annual growth rate in revenue and those that make the list are considered to be at the forefront of business and innovation. Azuri ranked 325 on the list (up from 370th in the 2020 list), having achieved a 503% revenue growth over four years. This is the third year the company has been listed in the FT1000.

Azuri is again the only off-grid solar company to make the list and the company's growth can be attributed to the consistent need for affordable, off-grid energy solutions in sub-Saharan Africa. This is a region where 600 million people lack access to reliable energy services and modern devices.

Simon Bransfield-Garth, CEO of Azuri Technologies commented "We are honoured once again to have been recognised by the Financial Times in the list of the 1000 fastest growing companies in Europe. In the current global climate, Azuri's growth is testament to the critical ongoing need for energy in sub Saharan Africa"

Azuri has been operating in sub-Saharan Africa since 2012 and has sold more than 200,000 systems to date.

Azuri has coupled off-grid solar with energy-efficient smart TVs, rechargeable radios, satellite entertainment, internet access and a range of other appliances and services to bring modern digital technology to off-grid households.

In addition to research and development facilities in Cambridge, Azuri has operations in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Nigeria.

Azuri was also ranked 40th in the 2020 Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 league table which ranks Britain's fastest growing privately held companies by sales growth (% per annum) over the last 3 years.

About Azuri Technologies Ltd.

Azuri Technologies is a leading provider of affordable pay-as-you-go solar home systems to off-grid consumers across Africa. Combining the latest solar innovation and mobile payment technology, Azuri delivers reliable, renewable and distributed power to the millions who have no access to modern powered services. Azuri operates in five key territories; Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia, Tanzania and Uganda with East Africa Headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya and West Africa Headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

