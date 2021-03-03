100-Million-Startup PlusDental with Multi-million investment in Spain's aligner market

BERLIN and MADRID, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the UK - and now a substantial investment for Spain. German health tech company PlusDental, the market leader in invisible dental aligners, is taking Europe by storm.

"We are investing in excess of 10 million euros over the course of 2021 to build up the Spanish market and expand our network to over 100 partner dentists. With our upcoming TV commercial, we will raise awareness and foster trust among the public, as we continue to invest in marketing, staff and our tech platform. In February of this year we took another successful step towards our prospective patients with a series of pop up stores, and we are currently looking for a larger office space in Madrid, to house our rapidly growing team. Our goal is to continue scaling quickly in what is one of the largest markets for aligner treatments, securing our position as European market leaders in the process," says EvaMaria Meijnen, Managing Director of PlusDental.

In May last year, PlusDental raised €32 million from international investors in its Series C financing round. The round was led by Hong Kong-based investor Ping An Global Voyager Fund and earned the Berlin-based startup, founded in 2017, a valuation of more than €100 million.

"We are convinced that in Spain, as we have seen all over Europe, the medical quality of our product will far outshine the offerings of our competitors in the market. For this reason, we have already begun working with the best dentists in the country and are strategically expanding our network of doctors. Our aligners are produced according to a strict set of quality control standards at our own dental laboratory in Germany. This fact, along with our overall commitment to exceptional quality, is what inspires trust in our patients," says Meijnen.

PlusDental launched in 2017 with the mission of providing all patients with access to high-quality, innovative dentistry. In collaboration with top dental practices in the field, PlusDental has fully digitized the therapy process for aligners: from appointment to 3D treatment plan, from follow-up checks to billing, their self-developed app guides patients through every step.

As of today, 200 dentists in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Netherlands and Sweden have adopted PlusDental's digital dentistry platform. The start-up currently employs over 300 people, including dentists, orthodontists, and master dental technicians, who have successfully treated more than 30,000 patients to date. In 2020, the company recorded a turnover approaching €100 million.

