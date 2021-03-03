

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc (IPF.L) reported a pretax loss of 40.7 million pounds for the period ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 114.0 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 27.4 pence compared to profit of 30.3 pence. Pre-exceptional loss per share was 22.8 pence compared to profit of 30.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 661.3 million pounds from 889.1 million pounds, previous year.



The Board concluded that it is not appropriate to propose a final dividend.



