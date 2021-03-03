Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB receives observation status (79/21)

Today, March 3, 2021, Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (publ), disclosed a
public takeover offer to the holders of shares and warrants in MaxFastigheter i
Sverige AB. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that a listed company may
be given observation status if the company is subject to a public takeover
offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (MAXF,
ISIN code SE0008406417, order book ID 123717) and warrants (MAXF TO1, ISIN code
SE0013775699, order book ID 193549) in MaxFastigheter i Sverige AB shall be
given observation status. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00.
