DJ MARKT/DAX auf neuem Allzeithoch - Noch nicht signifikant
Der DAX steigt auf ein neues Allzeithoch von 14.179,96 Punkten. Damit hat er den bisherigen Rekordstand um 10 Punkte überboten. Signifikant ist das Allzeithoch noch nicht: Die Gefahr eines Fehlausbruchs ist noch nicht gebannt. Daneben notiert der DAX-Future noch unter seinem Allzeithoch von 14.185.
March 03, 2021 03:24 ET (08:24 GMT)
