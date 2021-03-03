Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Qiiwi Games AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (80/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Qiiwi Games AB (publ), company registration number 556691-7547, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Qiiwi Games AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 16, 2021. Shares Short name: QIIWI -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 9,234,852 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010245373 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 218731 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556691-7547 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products and Services ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on 0739496250.