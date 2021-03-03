Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2021 | 11:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Qiiwi Games AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (80/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Qiiwi Games AB (publ), company
registration number 556691-7547, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

Provided that Qiiwi Games AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be March 16, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:                     QIIWI                   
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed:  9,234,852               
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0010245373            
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  218731                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    556691-7547             
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                     
--------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code  Name                  
----------------------------
40    Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4020  Consumer Products     
      and Services          
----------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Aktieinvest FK AB. For further information, please call Aktieinvest FK AB on
0739496250.
