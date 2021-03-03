Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships' Southwest Tryouts Set For March 28 In Oklahoma City, 100s Of Applications Already Submitted

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / Hundreds of applications have already been submitted for the Xtreme Fighting Championships' Southwest tryout event on March 28 in Oklahoma City, the day following XFC's YoungGuns 1 event at FireLake Arena in Shawnee, OK.

XFC is seeking the next generation of MMA superstars at their tryout events, which have previously been held in Atlanta and Michigan. Athletes who rise to the occasion at our tryouts, like YoungGuns 1 co-headliner Austin Bashi, earn the opportunity to test their skills in front of the XFC's worldwide audience.

XFC Matchmaker Eduardo Duarte on March 28's XFC Southwest Tryouts: "What we're looking for at our tryout events is a high level of skill, endurance, and most importantly how these athletes rise to the occasion in unfamiliar, hostile territory. We test our fighters in every aspect of the sport at these events, because we only want the best of the best in the XFC's Hexagon."

Applications may be submitted online here: https://www.xfcmma.net/tryouts/

March 27's YoungGuns 1 will be headlined by a middleweight battle between Oklahoma standouts Braden Smith (10-4) and Franklin Patterson (6-5), and Michigan's Austin Bashi (1-0) returns to the Hexagon against California's Mason Iacobellis (1-0) in the Co-Main Event. Oklahoma's Kristina "Warhorse" Williams makes her highly anticipated Hexagon debut against Helen Lucero.

After making his XFC debut in November, Las Vegas' own Enzo Perez makes his highly anticipated return to the Hexagon to battle Oklahoma's Tony Clanton at 135 pounds. Kris "The Problem" Vereen (3-0, all finishes) & Rico Cato (3-3, all finishes) make their Hexagon debuts in a battle of powerful Oklahoma welterweights. One of Oklahoma's best amateur contenders, Jared Ray, tries to improve to 6-0 versus his toughest challenge yet, Chicago's Datrelle Kozeluh (7-2-2) at 130 pounds. Undefeated Oklahoma fighter Jared Brown takes aim at his next target, Michigan's Jesse Robertson, when they lock horns at 145 pounds.

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

