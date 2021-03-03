Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to an issue of bonus shares and directed issuance

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 4 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060910917 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Orphazyme --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 34,867,834 shares (DKK 34,867,834) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change (bonus issue): 22,553 shares (DKK 22,553) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change (directed issuance): 58,000 shares (DKK 58,000) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 34,948,387 shares (DKK 34,948,387) --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price (directed issuance): DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ORPHA --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145804 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- ______________________________________________________________________ For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844274