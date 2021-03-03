Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.03.2021
WKN: A2H7EV ISIN: DK0060910917 Ticker-Symbol: 1TB 
Frankfurt
03.03.21
08:06 Uhr
10,480 Euro
-0,160
-1,50 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.03.2021 | 12:53
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Orphazyme A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to an issue of bonus shares and directed issuance

The share capital of Orphazyme A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing will take effect as per 4 March 2021 in the ISIN
below. 



ISIN:                                    DK0060910917                      
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Name:                                    Orphazyme                         
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change:                    34,867,834 shares (DKK 34,867,834)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change (bonus issue):                    22,553 shares (DKK 22,553)        
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Change (directed issuance):              58,000 shares (DKK 58,000)        
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:                     34,948,387 shares (DKK 34,948,387)
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price (directed issuance):  DKK 1                             
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:                              DKK 1                             
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:                              ORPHA                             
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:                            145804                            
---------------------------------------------------------------------------




______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33
93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=844274
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
