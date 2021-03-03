Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

Deadline for submission: Friday, April 9, 2021

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2021 / The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation is pleased to announce it's now accepting applications for the 2021/2022 academic year scholarship. Students who will enroll or are currently enrolled at an accredited university or college are able to apply. The deadline for submission is April 9, 2021.

The Foundation offers financial aid to students who wish to make a career in the RV and campground, manufactured housing or self-storage industries. Scholarships will also be awarded to students even though their career goals may not lead them back to those industries. Awards will also be made to outstanding scholars or students with compelling needs.

In 2020, 18 college-bound students were recipients of a scholarship. The college scholarships were valued between $500 and $1,250. The Foundation has awarded more than $373,000 in financial aid to 646 students since 1991.

"The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation has given almost 650 scholarships in its 30 years of existence. Our membership and staff are proud to have helped so many students work toward advanced education," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MMH/RVCA and Self-Storage Association of Michigan.

"In offering this scholarship, we are introducing students to career opportunities they might not have realized are available in the RV, camping, manufactured homes and self-storage businesses," said Sheffer. "They get to see a unique prospect in the work force and our industries benefit by bringing in new critical thinking and fresh perspectives."

To apply online, visit www.marvac.org, www.michhome.org or www.selfstoragemichigan.org. For more information on how to apply, call Beth Monicatti Blank at All Seasons Communications at 586.752.6381 or email bmonicattiblank@allseasonscommunications.com.

The Tim DeWitt HARVEST Education Foundation is 501(c)(3) nonprofit education foundation created by the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association and the Recreation Vehicle and Campground Association in 1991. In 2013, the Self-Storage Association of Michigan was added.

