GlobeNewswire
03.03.2021 | 14:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ytrade Group (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (82/21)

On request of Ytrade Group AB (publ), company registration number 559026-0963,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 9, 2021. 

Shares

Short name:                             YTRADE                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  19,308,272              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015504626            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          216107                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            559026-0963             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:                       YTRADE TO1                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to be  3,218,040                                     
 listed:                                                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                            1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription   
                                   price of SEK 5.4                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:              May 1, 2022- May 31, 2022                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:                 May 27, 2022                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                        SE0015530571                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                        1                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                    216108                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                   First North STO/8                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                  MiFID II tick size table                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                         SSME                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                 SEK                                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name:                     YTRADE TO2                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of warrants to   3,218,040                                       
 be listed:                                                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:                          1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription     
                                 price of SEK SEK 5.4                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:            May 1, 2023-May 31, 2023                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:               May 29, 2023                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0015530589                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  216109                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8                               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name                  
----------------------------
40    Consumer Discretionary
----------------------------
4040  Retailers             
----------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on +46868421110.
