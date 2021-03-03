Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Ytrade Group (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (82/21)

On request of Ytrade Group AB (publ), company registration number 559026-0963, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 9, 2021. Shares Short name: YTRADE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 19,308,272 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504626 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216107 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559026-0963 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: YTRADE TO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to be 3,218,040 listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 5.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 1, 2022- May 31, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 27, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530571 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216108 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: YTRADE TO2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 3,218,040 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO2 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK SEK 5.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 1, 2023-May 31, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 29, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530589 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 216109 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on +46868421110.